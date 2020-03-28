Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.18 ($23.47).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

