IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $2.23. IMAC shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 5,945,484 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Get IMAC alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

IMAC Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.