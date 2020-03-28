IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $2.23. IMAC shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 5,945,484 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%.

IMAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

