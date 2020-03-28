Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.20, 28,286,385 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 29,160,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,007 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.