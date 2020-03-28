Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($424.42) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €375.00 ($436.05) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €256.50 ($298.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €308.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 52-week high of €386.50 ($449.42).

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

