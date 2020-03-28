Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

