Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Humanigen stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
Humanigen Company Profile
