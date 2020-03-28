Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Humanigen stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

