Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Acquires $1,603,620.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HPP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

