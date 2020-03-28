HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $195.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.07. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

