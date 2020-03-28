home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H24 opened at €2.80 ($3.26) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.07 and a 200 day moving average of €4.45. home24 has a 52-week low of €2.70 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of €6.76 ($7.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Get home24 alerts:

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.