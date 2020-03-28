Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.