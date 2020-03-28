Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HFG. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.30 ($28.26).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €25.15 ($29.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.73. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of €27.85 ($32.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

