HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.