HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.33 ($44.57).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €24.68 ($28.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.34. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.