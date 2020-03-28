HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.33 ($44.57).

ETR HLE opened at €24.68 ($28.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

