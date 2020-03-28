HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.33 ($84.11).

HEI opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

