Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 264.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

