Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 264.49.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.