HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading 6.7% Higher

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.19, 199,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 180,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $750.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

