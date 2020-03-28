Head to Head Survey: CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Outfront Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

91.6% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Outfront Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH $5.77 billion 9.88 $860.00 million $5.69 24.06 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 0.97 $140.10 million $2.33 5.15

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 0 5 6 0 2.55 Outfront Media 0 1 6 0 2.86

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus price target of $153.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 129.57%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 16.01% 8.30% 2.45% Outfront Media 7.86% 12.51% 2.61%

Summary

Outfront Media beats CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

