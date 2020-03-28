Head-To-Head Survey: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) & AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:AVMXY)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Champions Oncology and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.48%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Champions Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -0.58% -7.73% -1.33% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $27.07 million 2.92 $130,000.00 $0.01 664.00 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.