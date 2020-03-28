Head to Head Contrast: Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) vs. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Munivest Fund II and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Munivest Fund II N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38%

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Blackrock Munivest Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Munivest Fund II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackrock Munivest Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackrock Munivest Fund II and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Munivest Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 3.66 $36.15 million $1.98 6.73

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Munivest Fund II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Munivest Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 3 2 0 2.40

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Blackrock Munivest Fund II.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Blackrock Munivest Fund II on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

