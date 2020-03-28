Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.25 ($29.36).

ETR HHFA opened at €12.54 ($14.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €12.54 ($14.58) and a 52-week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.25. The firm has a market cap of $912.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

