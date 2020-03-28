Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $296,056,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

