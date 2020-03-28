Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,873 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,361,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,727,000 after acquiring an additional 112,747 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 736,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,356,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $496.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

