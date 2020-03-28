Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,084 Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

