Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,957,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

