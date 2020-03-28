Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of FFIV opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

