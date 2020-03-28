Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,623,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 73,126 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 68.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 723,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,696 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 357,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter.

AFB opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

