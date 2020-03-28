Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

