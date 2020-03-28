Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $144,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

