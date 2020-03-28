Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $155.60 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

