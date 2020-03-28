Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 217,581 Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 232.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

