Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

RIO opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

