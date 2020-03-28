Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Sells $1,158,415.00 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $23,410,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

