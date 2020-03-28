GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading Up 7.2%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.74, approximately 111,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 114,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.01.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 303.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

