Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUODY opened at $122.25 on Wednesday.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.