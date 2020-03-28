Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

PAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

NYSE:PAC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.