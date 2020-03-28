Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 136,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 87,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. Analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.