Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $304,178.81 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $304,178.81 and approximately $556.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,292,602,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,807,738 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

