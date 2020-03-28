Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 7.3%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $47.90, 244,818 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 184,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $3,735,801.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,109.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $45,785.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,125 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,005 over the last 90 days. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

