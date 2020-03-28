Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DUFRY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

About DUFRY AG/ADR

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

