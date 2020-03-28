Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DUFRY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.
About DUFRY AG/ADR
