Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,203 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $32,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of IONS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,624,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.