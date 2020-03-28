Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of Argo Group worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Argo Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Argo Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Argo Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after buying an additional 392,960 shares during the period.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Shares of ARGO opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

