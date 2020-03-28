Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.31 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Masimo worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $179.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

