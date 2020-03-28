GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NILSY. Societe Generale downgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.