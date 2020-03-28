Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTMEY opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Globe Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; a range of broadband Internet, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand; and value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging and multimedia messaging, infotext, mobile Internet browsing and content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services.

