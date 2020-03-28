Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Aegis assumed coverage on Global Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 429,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

