Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Trading Up 6.9%

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.14, approximately 306,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 140,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

