GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

