GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

